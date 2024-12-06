CPC delegation visits Singapore

Xinhua) 13:33, December 06, 2024

SINGAPORE, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- A delegation of the Communist Party of China (CPC), led by Sun Haiyan, deputy head of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, visited Singapore from Monday to Friday at the invitation of Singapore's People's Action Party (PAP).

During the visit, the delegation had in-depth exchanges of views on governance with party and government leaders of Singapore, including Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean, and Vivian Balakrishnan, chairman of the External Relations Committee of the PAP and minister for Foreign Affairs.

The two sides said that they will continue to strengthen regular exchanges and dialogues between the two parties, thus jointly promoting China-Singapore relations.

The delegation also visited government departments, communities, universities and enterprises.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)