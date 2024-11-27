China's top political advisor meets with senior minister of Singapore

Xinhua) 08:49, November 27, 2024

Wang Huning, chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, meets with Senior Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

BEIJING, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- Wang Huning, China's top political advisor, met with Senior Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong in Beijing on Tuesday.

Wang, chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, said that China is willing to maintain close, high-level exchange with Singapore, strengthen practical cooperation in various fields, enhance the friendship between the two peoples, push for new progress in China-Singapore relations, and contribute to regional peace, stability, development and prosperity.

The CPPCC National Committee is ready to make positive contributions to this end, Wang said.

Lee noted that Singapore-China relations have sound development momentum. As the two countries will celebrate the 35th anniversary of their diplomatic ties next year, Singapore adheres to the one-China policy and is ready to strengthen strategic communication with China, upgrade the level and effectiveness of cooperation continuously, and push bilateral ties to a new level, he said.

