China, Singapore to hold joint military exercise in November

Xinhua) 17:28, November 15, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese and Singaporean militaries will hold the Exercise Cooperation-2024 joint army training in central China's Henan Province in late November, a Chinese defense spokesperson said on Friday.

Zhang Xiaogang, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, said the upcoming exercise, which will focus on urban joint counter-terrorism operations, will be held according to the annual plan and consensus of the two sides.

The spokesperson said the exercise aimed to deepen pragmatic cooperation between the two militaries and strengthen their capabilities in joint counter-terrorism operations.

The Exercise Cooperation joint army training is an established cooperation project between the two militaries, Zhang said, adding that this year's training marks the sixth of its kind.

