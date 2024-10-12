China ready to join Singapore for modernization -- Chinese premier

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on the sidelines of the leaders' meetings on East Asia cooperation held in Vientiane, Laos, Oct. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

VIENTIANE, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here Friday that China stands ready to work with Singapore to jointly advance their respective modernization process.

Li made the remarks during his meeting with Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on the sidelines of the leaders' meetings on East Asia cooperation held in Vientiane.

Li said that for a long time, China and Singapore have maintained close and good high-level exchanges, the leaders of the two countries have exchanged in-depth views on strategic issues related to the long-term interests of both sides and discussed development plans.

"This is a unique advantage and important guarantee for China and Singapore to promote the development of bilateral relations," Li said, noting China is willing to continue this fine tradition with the Singaporean side, strengthen strategic communication and coordination, firmly support each other in safeguarding core interests, continue to build a solid foundation of political mutual trust, and grasp the correct direction of bilateral relations.

Noting that both countries are at a critical stage of development and next year will mark the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, Li said China is willing to take this opportunity with Singapore to enhance synergy in development, give full play to complementary advantages, and join Singapore to guide their all-round cooperation in a high-quality fashion and with foresight.

The two sides should strengthen economic and trade ties, actively explore more converging interests and growth areas of cooperation, expand cooperation in cutting-edge areas such as advanced manufacturing, digital economy and artificial intelligence, deepen exchanges and cooperation in education, culture and tourism, youth and at sub-national levels to better promote common development, said Li.

China is ready to strengthen multilateral coordination and cooperation with Singapore, adhere to openness and inclusiveness, firmly promote trade and investment liberalization and facilitation, accelerate regional economic integration, and jointly safeguard peace and stability of Asia, he said.

Wong said that the current development momentum of Singapore-China relations is sound, and cooperation in various fields has made considerable progress, which is highly in line with the positioning of Singapore-China all-round high-quality future-oriented partnership.

Singapore firmly pursues the one-China policy, opposes "Taiwan independence" and will not be used by any "Taiwan independence" forces, Wong said, noting that Singapore is willing to keep close high-level exchanges with China, continuously enhance mutual trust, promote cooperation in economy and trade, digital economy, third-party market and other fields, and enhance people-to-people exchanges.

Singapore supports China's accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement (DEPA), and stands ready to maintain communication and coordination with China on international multilateral affairs, jointly oppose protectionism and make greater contributions to promoting regional peace, stability and prosperity, Wong said.

