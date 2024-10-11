China ready to join Singapore for modernization -- Chinese premier

Xinhua) 16:01, October 11, 2024

VIENTIANE, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here Friday that China stands ready to work with Singapore to jointly advance their respective modernization process.

Li made the remarks in his meeting with Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on the sidelines of the leaders' meetings on East Asia cooperation held in Vientiane.

Noting that both countries are at a critical stage of development, Li said China is also willing to join Singapore to guide their all-round cooperation in a high-quality fashion and with foresight.

