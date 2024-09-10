Senior CPC official meets Singaporean delegation

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, meets with a delegation led by Vivian Balakrishnan, chairman of the External Relations Committee of the People's Action Party and minister for foreign affairs of Singapore in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

BEIJING, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- Cai Qi, a senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC), met with a delegation led by Vivian Balakrishnan, chairman of the External Relations Committee of the People's Action Party and minister for foreign affairs of Singapore, in Beijing on Monday.

Cai, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, said that China is willing to work with Singapore to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries and deepen comprehensive, high-quality and future-oriented cooperation.

Cai expressed the hope that the two parties will maintain close strategic communication, deepen mutual learning and exchanges, serve the modernization of both countries, and promote the formation of an Asia-Pacific community with a shared future.

Balakrishnan said that the two parties share a common philosophy of serving the people while facing similar challenges. It is hoped that through institutionalized inter-party exchanges, the two sides will deepen mutual learning on governance experience and promote the comprehensive deepening of bilateral ties.

Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, also met with the delegation on the same day.

