China to jointly safeguard economic globalization with Singapore: vice premier

Xinhua) 08:06, November 12, 2024

SINGAPORE, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang said here Monday that China is willing to maintain communication with Singapore on major international and regional strategic issues and jointly safeguard economic globalization, as global trade protectionism is on the rise and unilateralism is prevalent.

Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when meeting with Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

He said that leaders of the two countries jointly announced the new positioning of China-Singapore all-round high-quality future-oriented partnership last year, which has drawn the blueprint for the development of the two countries' relations in the new era.

Noting that next year will mark the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Ding said that China is ready to work with Singapore to further implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, strengthen high-level exchanges, consolidate political mutual trust and firmly support each other on issues concerning their respective core interests and major concerns.

He called on the two sides to synergize their development strategies more closely, strengthen overall planning, and constantly explore new areas of mutual interest and cooperation growth.

Ding said that China will continue to deepen institutional opening-up, build a world-class business environment that is market-oriented, law-based, and internationalized, adding that China expects to see more foreign companies, including those from Singapore, to invest and do business in China, creating a better future together.

For his part, Wong said that Singapore attaches great importance to developing relations with China, and will continue to adhere to the one-China policy.

He said that Singapore is willing to deepen exchanges and cooperation with China in such areas as economy, trade, science and technology and people-to-people exchanges to achieve mutual benefit and win-win results, so as to bring more benefits to the two countries and two peoples.

He said that Singapore is willing to play a constructive role in the development of ASEAN-China relations and work with China to safeguard free trade and promote regional stability and openness.

