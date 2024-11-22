Singaporean Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong to visit China

Xinhua) 15:40, November 22, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of the Chinese side, Senior Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong will visit China from Nov. 24 to 29, foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian announced here Friday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)