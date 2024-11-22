Home>>
Singaporean Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong to visit China
(Xinhua) 15:40, November 22, 2024
BEIJING, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of the Chinese side, Senior Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong will visit China from Nov. 24 to 29, foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian announced here Friday.
