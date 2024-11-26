26 China-Singapore investment projects inked in leading Chinese industrial park

Xinhua) 16:44, November 26, 2024

NANJING, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- A total of 26 investment cooperation projects between China and Singapore were signed on Monday in one of China's leading industrial parks in the city of Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province.

The projects, spanning sectors like biopharmaceuticals, collaborative innovation and digital economy, were reached during the China-Singapore Investment Forum held in Suzhou Industrial Park, which was the first intergovernmental cooperation project between China and Singapore.

The projects include the China-Singapore Sustainable Estate Joint Innovation Workshop and the establishment of new overseas headquarters and operation centers by Chinese enterprises in Singapore.

Founded in 1994 and home to over 400 Singaporean enterprises, Suzhou Industrial Park has witnessed the development of closer cooperation between the two sides.

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC), in a recent notice, stressed support for Suzhou Industrial Park in its efforts to promote reform, open up key areas and improve its ability to garner global resources.

MOC said China will support the industrial park in expanding digital economy cooperation with Singapore, including pilot projects concerning cross-border data flows and business and trade facilitation measures, and in working with Singaporean institutions to jointly build a China-Singapore medical center.

