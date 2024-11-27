Home>>
China, Singapore conduct military drill in central China
(Xinhua) 10:14, November 27, 2024
ZHENGZHOU, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese and Singaporean militaries on Monday held a force-on-force joint drill at a training base in central China's Henan Province, according to China's Ministry of National Defense.
As part of the Exercise Cooperation-2024 joint army training program, the drill simulated a range of counterterrorism scenarios, with soldiers from both armies integrated into mixed units.
The ministry said the exercise was divided into three main phases: infiltration and positioning, assault and rescue, and evacuation.
This year's drill is the sixth joint exercise program in the Exercise Cooperation series organized by the two armies.
