China, Singapore conduct military drill in central China

Xinhua) 10:14, November 27, 2024

ZHENGZHOU, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese and Singaporean militaries on Monday held a force-on-force joint drill at a training base in central China's Henan Province, according to China's Ministry of National Defense.

As part of the Exercise Cooperation-2024 joint army training program, the drill simulated a range of counterterrorism scenarios, with soldiers from both armies integrated into mixed units.

The ministry said the exercise was divided into three main phases: infiltration and positioning, assault and rescue, and evacuation.

This year's drill is the sixth joint exercise program in the Exercise Cooperation series organized by the two armies.

