Chinese automaker FAW Jiefang's engine gigafactory begins operations

DALIAN, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- An engine production gigafactory operated by FAW Jiefang, a truck subsidiary of leading Chinese automaker FAW Group, began operations in the city of Dalian in northeast China's Liaoning Province on Thursday.

Construction on the gigafactory began in July 2022 with a total investment of 620 million yuan (86.26 million U.S. dollars).

The facility focuses on the production of the company's 6DV-series diesel engines. With an annual production capacity of 50,000 engines, it has integrated new technologies to enhance the green and intelligent manufacturing of the company's products.

It utilizes green, energy-saving technologies such as air-source heat pumps and sludge drying technology, reducing carbon emissions by 9,249.54 tonnes and hazardous waste emissions by 106.5 tonnes annually, according to the company.

Also on Thursday, FAW Jiefang unveiled its first hydrogen engine, the CA6HV3, which is capable of achieving zero carbon emissions.

Founded in 1953 and headquartered in northeast China's Jilin Province, the state-owned FAW Group is considered the bedrock of China's auto industry. The first Jiefang truck rolled off the assembly line in 1956.

