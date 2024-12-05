20th China (Changsha) International Automobile Exposition kicks off
A staff member (L) introduces a car to a visitor at the 20th China (Changsha) International Automobile Exposition in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Dec. 4, 2024. The 6-day exposition, with an exhibition area of 120,000 square meters, kicked off on Wednesday at the Changsha International Convention and Exhibition Center, showcasing more than 1,000 vehicles from over 80 automobile brands. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
Visitors learn about a car at the 20th China (Changsha) International Automobile Exposition in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Dec. 4, 2024. The 6-day exposition, with an exhibition area of 120,000 square meters, kicked off on Wednesday at the Changsha International Convention and Exhibition Center, showcasing more than 1,000 vehicles from over 80 automobile brands. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
People visit the 20th China (Changsha) International Automobile Exposition in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Dec. 4, 2024. The 6-day exposition, with an exhibition area of 120,000 square meters, kicked off on Wednesday at the Changsha International Convention and Exhibition Center, showcasing more than 1,000 vehicles from over 80 automobile brands. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
A visitor sits in a car on display at the 20th China (Changsha) International Automobile Exposition in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Dec. 4, 2024. The 6-day exposition, with an exhibition area of 120,000 square meters, kicked off on Wednesday at the Changsha International Convention and Exhibition Center, showcasing more than 1,000 vehicles from over 80 automobile brands. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
Photos
