20th China (Changsha) International Automobile Exposition kicks off

Xinhua) 10:17, December 05, 2024

A staff member (L) introduces a car to a visitor at the 20th China (Changsha) International Automobile Exposition in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Dec. 4, 2024. The 6-day exposition, with an exhibition area of 120,000 square meters, kicked off on Wednesday at the Changsha International Convention and Exhibition Center, showcasing more than 1,000 vehicles from over 80 automobile brands. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

