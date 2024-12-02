Chinese NEV companies see steady growth in November deliveries

Global Times) 09:50, December 02, 2024

Visitors are seen at the exhibition area of Chinese NEV manufacturer BYD during the 2024 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition in Beijing. (Photo/Xinhua)

A number of Chinese new-energy vehicles (NEVs) companies continued to maintain steady growth in deliveries in November, according to their delivery reports released on Sunday.

In November, tech firm Xiaomi saw deliveries of its self-developed new energy vehicle model SU7 exceed 20,000 units for two consecutive months, with a full-year delivery target of 130,000 units, the firm said via its official Sina Weibo account.

Since early April this year, Xiaomi SU7 has witnessed continued growth in its deliveries, with monthly deliveries exceeding 10,000 units from June to September and surpassing 20,000 in October and November, according to the company.

NEV maker Li Auto delivered 48,700 new vehicles in November, an increase of 18.8 percent year-on-year. As of Saturday, the automaker had delivered 442,000 units, with a cumulative historical delivery total of more than 1.07 million units.

Another NEV producer Xpeng delivered a total of 30,895 new cars in November, bringing its monthly delivery to a new starting point of 30,000 units, representing a new record high for three consecutive months for the company.

In November, car deliveries by Leapmotor exceeded 40,000 units for the first time, reaching 40,169 units, an increase of 117 percent year-on-year.

Voyah, a NEV brand owned by Chinese state-owned automaker Dongfeng Motor Corp, said on Sunday that it delivered 10,856 units in November, and its sales exceeded 10,000 for three consecutive months.

According to the China Mobile Dealers Association, the China Auto Dealer Inventory Warning Index reached 51.8 percent in November, above the 50-mark separating growth from contraction, indicating that the automobile industry continued to improve.

Automaker BYD delivered its 10 millionth NEV on November 18, the first time any automaker worldwide has achieved this milestone.

BYD's rapid growth mirrors the broader growth of China's NEV industry. China's NEV output in 2024 exceeded 10 million units on November 14, becoming the first country to achieve this milestone within a single year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)