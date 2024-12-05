Close-up view of Guangdong-Macao in-depth cooperation zone in S China's Hengqin

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 24, 2024 shows a community in Hengqin, Zhuhai City, south China's Guangdong Province. In 2021, the Chinese central authorities decided to build the Guangdong-Macao in-depth cooperation zone in Hengqin, Zhuhai City, making the island an important new growth point for Macao's economy.

By 2035, the 106-square-kilometer area is expected to become a strong growth engine for the Guangzhou-Zhuhai-Macao science and technology innovation corridor and have helped promote appropriate diversity in Macao's economy. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

A passenger poses for a photo as he waits to take the train of Macao Light Rail to Hengqin on Dec. 2, 2024.

An aerial panoramic drone photo taken on Aug. 8, 2024 shows a view of south China's Macao and Hengqin of Zhuhai City in south China's Guangdong Province.

Staff members handle business at the government service center in Guangdong-Macao in-depth cooperation zone in Hengqin, Zhuhai City, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 26, 2024.

Residents walk past the Macao government auto-attendance service center in a community in Hengqin, Zhuhai City, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 24, 2024.

A staff member of customs checks the identity of a passenger at Hengqin Port on Nov. 25, 2024.

Passengers pass through the automated inspection channels at Hengqin Port on Nov. 25, 2024.

An aerial drone photo taken on July 5, 2024 shows a view of Macao Tower, and Hengqing in Zhuhai City in south China's Guangdong Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 26, 2024 shows a view of the Macao youth startup valley in Hengqin, Zhuhai City, south China's Guangdong Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 4, 2024 shows the campus of the University of Macao in Hengqin, Zhuhai City, south China's Guangdong Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 8, 2024 shows a view of Hengqin, Zhuhai City, south China's Guangdong Province.

A staff member introduces Macao government self-service facilities at the government service center in Guangdong-Macao in-depth cooperation zone in Hengqin, Zhuhai City, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 26, 2024.

Passengers take the train of Macao Light Rail to Hengqin on Dec. 2, 2024.

Staff members handle business at the government service center in Guangdong-Macao in-depth cooperation zone in Hengqin, Zhuhai City, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 26, 2024.

An aerial drone photo taken in Hengqin of Zhuhai City, south China's Guangdong Province, shows a view of south China's Macao on Nov. 26, 2024.

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 26, 2024 shows a view of the financial island in Hengqin, Zhuhai City, south China's Guangdong Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 4, 2024 shows a view of the Lotus Bridge connecting south China's Macao and Hengqin of Zhuhai City in south China's Guangdong Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 26, 2024 shows a view of Guangdong-Macao integrated circuit design industrial park in Hengqin, Zhuhai City, south China's Guangdong Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 26, 2024 shows a view of Guangdong-Macao in-depth cooperation zone in Hengqin, Zhuhai City, south China's Guangdong Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 26, 2024 shows a landmark building in Hengqin, Zhuhai City, south China's Guangdong Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 26, 2024 shows a Guangdong-Macao cooperative Chinese medicine technology industrial park in Hengqin, Zhuhai City, south China's Guangdong Province.

