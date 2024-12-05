Macao bolsters role as bridge, trade hub

Tourists visit the Ruins of St. Paul's in South China's Macao, Nov 26, 2024. (Photo/Xinhua)

Products such as Portuguese wines, Brazilian coffee and rice from Mozambique in Southeast Africa can all be found in Macao, as the special administrative region, a vibrant melting pot of Chinese and Portuguese influences, is positioning itself as a key trade hub between China and Portuguese-speaking nations.

At an exhibition center in Macao specializing in products from Portuguese-speaking countries, around 3,000 items, primarily food products with vibrant and exotic packaging from nine such countries, are elegantly displayed, awaiting Chinese buyers.

Each displayed item is accompanied by a QR code, streamlining communication with suppliers. Green QR codes denote products readily available in Macao, while blue codes signal opportunities for foreign suppliers seeking agents and distributors in China. Chinese-Portuguese translation services are provided for negotiations.

Ao Ieong Ka-lok, from the Macao Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute, said, "Businesspeople need not travel vast distances to Brazil, Angola, or Portugal. By visiting Macao, they can learn about the diverse array of products originating from Portuguese-speaking countries."

He said Porthos, the oldest brand of Portuguese sardines, famous for eye-catching bright colors and iconic artwork of the tins and the sardines' exquisite taste, is the most popular and representative Portuguese import. Nowadays, it adorns the shelves of specialty stores lining the streets of Macao.

"This distinctive canned fish from Portugal has been an integral part of Macao residents' lives for generations," said the 30-year-old. "During my childhood, whenever typhoons struck Macao, stocking up on these canned goods was a common practice in our homes."

Macao, where Chinese and Portuguese are official languages, maintains close ties with Portuguese-speaking countries. About 68 percent of young people are fluent in two out of the three languages — Chinese, Portuguese, and English — and 28 percent are proficient in all three, according to data from the SAR government.

Fu Tang-long, vice-president of the Macau Live Streaming Association, said it is exploring the use of e-commerce talent in Macao to assist Chinese brands in expanding into Portuguese-speaking countries and to facilitate the introduction of overseas brands into China.

Jose Chan Rodrigues, a host and livestreaming blogger from Macao, whose grandfather is from Portugal, said that Macao people of Portuguese descent can play a significant role in interactions between China and Portuguese-speaking countries.

"They have a deep understanding of Portuguese culture and overseas connections with relatives living abroad, and they are proficient in Portuguese, Mandarin, Cantonese, and English," he said.

Last year, the trade volume between China and Portuguese-speaking countries reached $220.9 billion. In the first three quarters of this year, the value of goods traded between China and those countries amounted to $174.18 billion, up 7.84 percent year-on-year, data showed.

"The trade meets the development needs of both sides and demonstrates remarkable resilience," said Ji Xianzheng, secretary-general of the Permanent Secretariat of the Forum for Economic and Trade Cooperation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries. Established in 2003, the forums held in Macao have been instrumental in facilitating close economic, trade, and cultural exchanges.

Portuguese-speaking countries have urgent development needs in areas such as automobiles, high technology, and agricultural machinery, and have a strong demand for infrastructure development, Ji said, adding that Macao should continue to serve as a bridge connecting China and those countries.

President Xi Jinping's attendance at the 19th G20 Summit and his state visit to Portuguese-speaking Brazil last month injected more confidence into future cooperation between the two countries.

Ma Chi Ngai Frederico, president of the Macao Chamber of Commerce, said Brazil is an important trade partner for China, with traded goods primarily consisting of food items such as meat, pepper, and soybeans.

Macao's contribution to trade between them lies in providing services such as forums to help support the country's high-level opening-up and maintain international friendships, he said.

Gabriela Rorato, a Brazilian student at the University of Macau, said it is convenient living and studying in Macao, as the city has road signs in Portuguese, and she also enjoys buying items that are of good quality and reasonably priced from Chinese e-commerce platforms.

China and Brazil are very open to each other, which allowed Rorato to enjoy preferential visa policies and work in companies that mix Chinese and Brazilian culture, she said.

