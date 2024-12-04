In pics: view of China's Macao

Xinhua) 08:47, December 04, 2024

The Fisherman's Wharf is pictured in south China's Macao, Nov. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

An aerial drone photo shows a view in south China's Macao, Nov. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

Food is pictured at the 24th Macao Food Festival in south China's Macao, Nov. 24, 2024. This year marks the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland. After 25 years of development, Macao has become a world renowned tourism destination, where Eastern and Western cultures have co-existed for over 400 years. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

People visit the Golden Lotus Square in south China's Macao, Dec. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

A cyclist rides along a street in south China's Macao, Dec. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

This photo taken with a mobile phone shows the Macao Tower in south China's Macao, Nov. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

A woman visits the Love Lane in south China's Macao, Nov. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

Tourists visit the Ruins of St. Paul's in south China's Macao, Nov. 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

People take photos of a fountain in south China's Macao, Nov. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

People take photos on the street in south China's Macao, Nov. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

A light rail train is pictured in south China's Macao, Nov. 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

People visit a photo exhibition in south China's Macao, Nov. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

Children look at a panda at Seac Pai Van Park in south China's Macao, Nov. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

A bus runs on the Governador Nobre de Carvalho Bridge in south China's Macao, Aug. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Vehicles run on the Governador Nobre de Carvalho Bridge in south China's Macao, Dec. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

People visit the 24th Macao Food Festival in south China's Macao, Nov. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Tourists visit the Ruins of St. Paul's in south China's Macao, Nov. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Vehicles run on a street in south China's Macao, Dec. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Children play at Seac Pai Van Park in south China's Macao, Nov. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

People view sunset in south China's Macao, Nov. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

An aerial drone photo shows the Macao Science Center (front), Macao New Urban Zone Area A and the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (back) on Aug. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

A cyclist walks on the Governador Nobre de Carvalho Bridge in south China's Macao, Nov. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

A person fishes near the Sai Van Bridge in south China's Macao, Nov. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

An aerial drone photo shows a view in south China's Macao, Nov. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

People visit the Monte Fort in south China's Macao, Nov. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

An aerial drone photo shows the Macao Peninsula (front) on July 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

People enjoy an open-air concert at Macao Cultural Center Square in south China's Macao, Nov. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

An aerial drone photo shows a view of Macao Peninsula on Aug. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

