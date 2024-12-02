Macao SAR gov't officials, prosecutor general meet press

Xinhua) 13:54, December 02, 2024

Sam Hou Fai (C), the sixth-term chief executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR), meets the press at the government headquarters together with the principal officials of the sixth-term government of the Macao SAR and the prosecutor general of the Public Prosecutions Office, in south China's Macao, Dec. 1, 2024. (Photo by Cheong Kam Ka/Xinhua)

