Home>>
Macao SAR gov't officials, prosecutor general meet press
(Xinhua) 13:54, December 02, 2024
Sam Hou Fai (C), the sixth-term chief executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR), meets the press at the government headquarters together with the principal officials of the sixth-term government of the Macao SAR and the prosecutor general of the Public Prosecutions Office, in south China's Macao, Dec. 1, 2024. (Photo by Cheong Kam Ka/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- State Council appoints Macao SAR gov't officials, prosecutor general
- China expands multi-entry permits for HK, Macao for neighboring city residents
- Macao inaugurates cultural heritage preservation center of Palace Museum
- Fifth-term Macao SAR gov't steadfastly upholds "one country, two systems": Ho Iat Seng
- Highlights of 71st Macao Grand Prix
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.