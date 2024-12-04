China-Chile cooperation delivers tangibly to two peoples: spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:56, December 04, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- The increasingly closer and mutually beneficial cooperation between China and Chile has delivered tangibly to the two peoples, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks as the ninth Chile Week China is unfolding in cities including Beijing, Hangzhou, Chengdu and Guangzhou. Chile Week China is the largest-scale and highest-level promotion event that Chile has held in China for several consecutive years.

Lin said that China and Chile have highly complementary economies, extensive common interests, and broad cooperation areas. With steadily growing influence, the Chile Week China bears witness to the vigorous growth of China-Chile ties in recent years, he added.

China welcomes Chile to continue to hold Chile Week events, and is pleased to see increasingly closer and mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries, which delivers tangibly to the two peoples, Lin said.

