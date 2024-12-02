Home>>
Chilean FM to visit China
(Xinhua) 16:12, December 02, 2024
BEIJING, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- Foreign Affairs Minister of Chile Alberto van Klaveren Stork will pay an official visit to China from Dec. 3 to 5, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian announced on Monday.
The visit comes at the invitation of Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and minister of foreign affairs, Lin said.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Senior CPC official visits Chile
- 4,800 tonnes of Chilean cherries shipped to Guangzhou via express service
- China's eco-friendly new energy vehicles enter Chilean market
- Interview: Chilean minister says relationship with China based on complementarity
- Chile to further integrate into Belt and Road Initiative: president
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.