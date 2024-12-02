Chilean FM to visit China

Xinhua) 16:12, December 02, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- Foreign Affairs Minister of Chile Alberto van Klaveren Stork will pay an official visit to China from Dec. 3 to 5, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian announced on Monday.

The visit comes at the invitation of Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and minister of foreign affairs, Lin said.

