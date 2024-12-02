Languages

Stunning acrobatic showcase

(People's Daily App) 16:30, December 02, 2024

The 12th National Traditional Ethnic Sports Games were recently held in Sanya, Hainan Province. The acrobatic performance by Hebei Province captivated the audience, drawing round after round of admiration and applause.

