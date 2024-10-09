Rare calligraphy on display at Hong Kong's Sotheby's

Ecns.cn) 13:48, October 09, 2024

Visitors view the Preface to the Poems Composed at the Orchid Pavilion after Wang Xizhi, which was copied by the Song Emperors Renzong and Gaozong, at the Sotheby's in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Oct. 8, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)

Preface to the Poems Composed at the Orchid Pavilion or known as 'Lanting Xu', is the most notable piece that was self-composed and handwritten by legendary calligrapher Wang Xizhi. The copy is an incredibly rare extant scroll of imperial calligraphy.

The Preface to the Poems Composed at the Orchid Pavilion after Wang Xizhi copied by the Song Emperor Renzong is on display at the Sotheby's in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Oct. 8, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)

The Preface to the Poems Composed at the Orchid Pavilion after Wang Xizhi copied by the Song Emperor Gaozong is on display at the Sotheby's in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Oct. 8, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)

Visitors view the Preface to the Poems Composed at the Orchid Pavilion after Wang Xizhi, which was copied by the Song Emperors Renzong and Gaozong, at the Sotheby's in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Oct. 8, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)

The Preface to the Poems Composed at the Orchid Pavilion after Wang Xizhi copied by the Song Emperor Renzong is on display at the Sotheby's in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Oct. 8, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)

The Preface to the Poems Composed at the Orchid Pavilion after Wang Xizhi copied by the Song Emperor Renzong is on display at the Sotheby's in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Oct. 8, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)