Chinese authorities strengthen cooperation to fight trans-border telecom fraud

Xinhua) 14:34, December 02, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- China's prosecution and public security authorities have strengthened joint efforts to combat cross-border telecom fraud, with eight major cases placed under joint oversight, the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) announced on Sunday.

This initiative builds on previous joint efforts between the SPP and the Ministry of Public Security, which have overseen 13 significant cross-border telecom fraud cases since 2022.

The eight cases, originating from provinces including Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Fujian, cover a range of criminal activities. These include recruiting people from within China and trafficking them abroad to engage in fraudulent schemes, as well as serious violent crimes such as unlawful detention and intentional injury.

From January to October 2024, enhanced asset recovery and fraud prevention measures from the authorities resulted in the freezing of 235.9 billion yuan (32.83 billion U.S. dollars) in defrauded funds, safeguarding the public from financial losses, according to the SPP.

Authorities have reiterated their commitment to intensifying efforts to track down and prosecute telecom fraud criminals, pledging to protect the public's legitimate rights and defend lives and property.

