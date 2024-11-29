240 gambling, fraud suspects repatriated to China in joint operation

Xinhua) 09:28, November 29, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- A total of 240 Chinese citizens suspected of involvement in cross-border gambling and fraud have been repatriated from Cambodia as a result of law enforcement cooperation between both countries, Chinese authorities said.

Three chartered flights carrying the suspects on Thursday landed at an airport in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, according to a statement from the Ministry of Public Security.

The suspects are among a total of more than 500 Chinese nationals who are expected to be returned home in phases following a recent crackdown by Cambodian police on a gambling and fraud compound in Phnom Penh -- which resulted in the capture of hundreds of suspects of various nationalities.

This operation marks the second such repatriation effort between the two countries this year.

During an earlier collaboration in April, over 680 Chinese nationals suspected of involvement in gambling and fraud were repatriated to China.

Calling such crimes a serious threat to public welfare and economic stability, the ministry vowed to strengthen international law enforcement cooperation to dismantle criminal networks and curb the proliferation of gambling and fraud activities.

The ministry also urged Chinese citizens to refrain from participating in online or overseas gambling and to remain vigilant in the face of evolving telecom fraud schemes.

