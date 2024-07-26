China orders intensified efforts in assets recovery in cross-border telecom fraud
BEIJING, July 26 (Xinhua) -- China's judicial authorities issued a guideline on Friday, emphasizing a stringent crackdown on cross-border telecommunications fraud and intensified efforts to recover stolen funds and compensate for losses.
The guideline, jointly released by the Supreme People's Court, the Supreme People's Procuratorate, and the Ministry of Public Security, called for thorough investigations into the financial status of criminal groups involved in cross-border telecom fraud and extortion.
It also highlighted the need for timely and lawful actions such as questioning, seizure, detention, and freezing of funds, as well as sealing of real estate, vehicles and other valuable assets linked to such cases.
The guideline specifically targets criminal groups and their organizers, planners, commanders and core members, as well as organizations providing shelter for such illegal activities.
The authorities will also focus on combating acts like intentional homicide, injury, kidnapping, rape, forced prostitution and illegal detention.
They will also target criminal activities related to the recruitment of members for cross-border telecom fraud groups and the facilitation of illegal border crossings.
