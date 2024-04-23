250 cross-border telecom fraud suspects handed to China by Laos: Chinese police

Xinhua) 10:55, April 23, 2024

BEIJING, April 23 (Xinhua) -- A total of 250 Chinese suspects of cross-border telecom fraud had been handed to China by Laos, China's Ministry of Public Security said on Tuesday.

