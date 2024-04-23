Home>>
250 cross-border telecom fraud suspects handed to China by Laos: Chinese police
(Xinhua) 10:55, April 23, 2024
BEIJING, April 23 (Xinhua) -- A total of 250 Chinese suspects of cross-border telecom fraud had been handed to China by Laos, China's Ministry of Public Security said on Tuesday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese police complete repatriation of over 680 gambling, scam suspects from Cambodia
- China severely cracks down on telecom fraud crimes: report
- China prosecutes over 50,000 people for telecom, online fraud in 2023
- 268 telecom scam suspects handed over to China from Laos
- China sees increase in people prosecuted for telecom, online fraud
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.