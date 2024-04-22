Chinese police complete repatriation of over 680 gambling, scam suspects from Cambodia

April 22, 2024

BEIJING, April 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese police have completed the repatriation of over 680 gambling and scam suspects from Cambodia, the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) said on Sunday.

Two police-chartered civilian flights brought back the last batch of 135 suspects to Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, earlier on Sunday.

This marks the completion of repatriation this year as Chinese and Cambodian police launched joint operations to crack down on crimes associated with gambling and swindling, the ministry said.

The repatriation started earlier this month in batches.

In recent years, Chinese police have continuously intensified international cooperation to combat prominent crimes such as cross-border gambling and telecom scam.

This year, Chinese police have repatriated tens of thousands of such suspects from countries including Myanmar, the Philippines, and the United Arab Emirates.

The MPS vowed to maintain high pressure on such crimes, while also reminding the public to be more vigilant.

