China sees increase in people prosecuted for telecom, online fraud

Xinhua) 08:30, February 05, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) -- From January to November 2023, 42,000 people were prosecuted in China for committing telecom and online fraud, an official with China's top procuratorate said Sunday.

Zhang Xiaojin, an official with the Supreme People's Procuratorate, said that the number is 63.5 percent higher than the figure from the same time in 2022.

During this period, more than 129,000 people were prosecuted in assisting information network criminal activities, a 13.2 percent increase from the same period in 2022.

The increase resulted from Chinese procuratorial organs' intensifying crackdown on such criminal activities, said Zhang.

Procuratorial departments in the country have made all-out efforts to destroy criminal rings, networks and chains, Zhang said, adding that they also focused on recovering the victims' losses and detecting management loopholes.

