China severely cracks down on telecom fraud crimes: report
(Xinhua) 10:07, March 08, 2024
BEIJING, March 8 (Xinhua) -- China severely cracked down on cases of domestic and foreign telecom fraud crimes in 2023, with courts concluding 31,000 related cases, an increase of 48.4 percent year on year, said a work report of the Supreme People's Court on Friday.
China will continue to take harsh measures to crack down on telecom fraud crimes this year, it said.
