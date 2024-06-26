19 telecom fraud suspects handed over to China by Vietnam

Xinhua) 13:58, June 26, 2024

BEIJING, June 26 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Public Security (MPS) on Wednesday said 19 Chinese nationals suspected of cross-border telecom fraud have been transferred from Vietnam to China.

The suspects were caught during operations that smashed five telecom and online fraud dens in Ho Chi Minh City under cooperation between Chinese and Vietnamese police forces, according to the MPS.

In recent years, the MPS has continuously sent work groups abroad for law enforcement cooperation to crack down on telecom and online fraud crimes, the MPS said. Since last year, Chinese and Vietnamese police deepened cooperation in this regard.

The suspects, along with relevant items, have been repatriated back to China.

The MPS has pledged continuous efforts to enhance international law enforcement cooperation to intensify the fight against such crimes and ensure the safety of people's assets and their legitimate rights.

