China launches month-long anti-fraud awareness campaign

Xinhua) 10:19, June 25, 2024

BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- China on Monday initiated a month-long nationwide campaign aimed at raising public awareness and combating telecommunication and cyber fraud.

Local authorities across China will organize grassroots outreach efforts -- reaching communities, rural areas, households, schools and businesses -- as part of the campaign, which is jointly organized by the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Ministry of Public Security.

Targeted awareness programs will be tailored to different sectors, with a focus on high-risk groups like enterprises, financial personnel, minors and the elderly.

Typical fraud cases and the latest scamming tactics will be widely publicized to improve public fraud awareness and prevention abilities.

Authorities will also highlight criminal cases to educate the public on legal concepts and self-protection, discouraging people from inadvertently becoming "tools" or "accomplices" to fraudsters.

