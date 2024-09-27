China intensifies efforts to combat telecom fraud during summer campaign
BEIJING, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese police have launched a coordinated operation focusing on 70 significant telecom and online fraud cases, the Ministry of Public Security announced on Friday.
This initiative, forming part of a three-month security enforcement campaign that started in late June, has resulted in the arrest of over 11,000 suspects allegedly involved in various fraud-related crimes and the dismantling of 347 criminal dens, the ministry announced at a press conference held in Beijing.
During the conference, Tong Bishan, a senior official from the ministry, highlighted targeted measures taken against telecom and online fraud activities involving Chinese nationals in northern Myanmar.
He highlighted the successful apprehension of a number of suspects allegedly engaged in such illegal acts.
"The rampant trend of telecom and online fraud in the region has been effectively curbed," Tong stated.
