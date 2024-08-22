Home>>
307 telecom fraud suspects handed over to China from Myanmar
09:05, August 22, 2024
BEIJING, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Public Security (MPS) on Wednesday said that 307 Chinese nationals suspected of cross-border telecom and internet fraud have been transferred to China after their capture in a recent joint crackdown operation in Myanmar.
Relevant evidence items were also transferred to Chinese authorities, the MPS said in a statement.
Police in China have also arrested nine suspects involved in the same case.
The ministry said that since last year, it has been deepening international law enforcement cooperation with its counterpart in Myanmar, carrying out a series of joint operations to combat relevant crime, with a total of over 50,000 Chinese suspects handed over to Chinese authorities.
