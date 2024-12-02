Xi urges more efforts to adapt Marxism to Chinese context and needs of times

BEIJING, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, recently delivered important instructions on the program to study and develop Marxist theory in the new era. Xi pointed out that studying and developing Marxist theory is the fundamental and strategic program of the Party's ideological and theoretical development. Over the past 20 years, those involved in the program have always focused on the central tasks and served the overall situation, producing a large number of high-quality research results. The program has also played an important role in the study, research and publicity of the Party's innovative theories, consolidating the guiding position of Marxism in the realm of ideology.

Xi stressed that on the new journey in the new era, we must uphold fundamental principles and break new ground, focus on the study, publicity and implementation of the Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, make efforts to deepen systematic and theoretical research and interpretation, and strive to render the study and publicity more targeted and effective, so as to make the Party's innovative theories more popular among the people. We must adhere to integrating the basic tenets of Marxism with China's specific realities and fine traditional culture, proceed from China's realities, carry forward Chinese cultural traditions, build a solid academic foundation, conduct in-depth research on major issues in our great efforts to build a strong country and achieve national rejuvenation on all fronts through Chinese modernization, accelerate the development of an independent knowledge system in Chinese philosophy and social sciences and nurture high-caliber theoretical talent, so as to make greater contributions to adapting Marxism to the Chinese context and the needs of the times.

A meeting concerning work on the program to study and develop Marxist theory was held in Beijing on Nov. 29. Xi's important instructions were studied at the meeting. Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, attended the meeting and delivered a speech.

In his speech, Cai pointed out that Xi's important instructions profoundly expounded on the status and role of the program to study and develop Marxist theory, and clarified the requirements for the task of upholding fundamental principles while breaking new ground in promoting the study, research and publicity of the Party's innovative theories. In his instructions, Xi expressed the hope that efforts would be made to integrate the basic tenets of Marxism with China's specific realities and fine traditional culture in adapting Marxism to the Chinese context and the needs of the times. Xi's instructions provide important guidelines for the implementation of the program in the new era.

Cai pointed out that since the 18th CPC National Congress, the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core has attached great importance to strengthening the Party through ideological endeavor and theoretical development. General Secretary Xi has issued a series of expositions on studying and developing Marxist theory, which have provided answers to the fundamental questions concerning upholding and developing Marxism. At the same time, the expositions have systematically clarified the targets, basic principles, tasks and work in the study and building of Marxist theory. We must thoroughly understand the significance of the "Two Affirmations," act on the "Two Upholds," and thoroughly study the related theories and implement them, Cai said.

Cai stressed that to innovate the program of studying and developing Marxist theory, it is imperative to regard the study, research, and publicity of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era as the fundamental task, ensure that the studies and education are more targeted and effective, further make the research and interpretation more systematic and theoretical, and ensure that the publicity and popularization work is more attractive and influential. He also called for efforts to advance the research on the basic tenets of Marxism, further answer the questions concerning China's specific realities, further explore the contents and values of fine traditional Chinese culture, intensify efforts to research on and have a command of integrating the basic tenets of Marxism with China's specific realities and fine traditional culture, and continue to bring out vitality for theoretical creation. We should adhere to the Party's innovative theories as guidance, meet the requirements the times have laid out for us, have a thorough understanding of China's realities, and systematically refine and summarize defining concepts and original theories, so as to advance the development of an independent knowledge system in philosophy and social sciences. We should strengthen organizational leadership, improve institutional mechanisms, enhance incentives and support, foster a healthy academic environment, and accelerate the formation of a well-coordinated, scientifically-managed, and innovation-driven work framework.

Leading officials from the Party School of the CPC Central Committee (National Academy of Governance), the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee, the Ministry of Education, and the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences delivered speeches, and so did representatives from the consulting committee of the program and theoretical work platforms, and relevant experts and scholars.

Those who attended the meeting included members of the Central Leading Group for Public Communication and Cultural Work, leading officials from the department in charge of the program, central media and cultural institutions, and relevant people's organizations, as well as some members of the program consulting committee, experts and scholars, along with leading officials from the publicity departments of local Party committees and key universities under the central management.

