Xi's article on upholding fundamental principles, breaking new ground to be published

Xinhua) 08:48, December 02, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- An article by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on upholding fundamental principles and breaking new ground, an important approach of the Party in the governance of China in the new era, will be published on Sunday.

The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in this year's 23rd issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

The article consists of excerpts from Xi's related discourses between January 2013 and August 2024.

The article says that the CPC is advancing a great cause that has no precedent in history.

Only by upholding fundamental principles can the Party avoid losing its bearings or making catastrophic mistakes, and only by breaking new ground can we meet the call of the day and shape the trends of the times, it says.

"We must dare to say what has never been said and do what has never been done," the article says.

It stresses that the core principle of Marxism and the root of fine traditional Chinese culture must not be abandoned.

The exploration of the Chinese path to modernization is the process of developing while carrying on fine traditions, and the process of upholding fundamental principles while breaking new ground, according to the article.

In terms of deepening reform, the article says that "what needs to be reformed should be reformed unwaveringly and what does not need to be reformed should remain unchanged."

It also emphasizes the importance of promoting the adaptation of fine traditional Chinese culture to the socialist society and showcasing the unique defining symbols of the Chinese nation.

