Interview: BRI promotes shared vision of peaceful development, win-win cooperation, mutual prosperity: Cambodian expert

Xinhua) 11:35, November 30, 2024

PHNOM PENH, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- The China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has played a crucial role in promoting a shared vision of peaceful development, win-win cooperation and mutual prosperity, a Cambodian scholar said on Friday.

The successful implementation of the BRI's flagship projects in Cambodia, such as the Phnom Penh-Sihanoukville Expressway, the Siem Reap Angkor International Airport and the Sihanoukville Special Economy Zone, is a testament to great contributions of the BRI to the kingdom's infrastructure development, economic growth and poverty alleviation, said Thong Mengdavid, a lecturer at the Institute for International Studies and Public Policy of the Royal University of Phnom Penh.

The Phnom Penh-Sihanoukville Expressway, the first of its kind in Cambodia, has significantly reduced travel time between the capital Phnom Penh and Sihanoukville from five hours to under two hours, promoting trade, logistic support and tourism, he said.

"BRI projects are providing tremendous tangible benefits to Cambodian people," he told Xinhua. "They have improved infrastructure development and connectivity, created tens of thousands of jobs as well as facilitated the transfer of technical skills and managerial expertise to Cambodian professionals, fostering long-term self-reliance."

Mengdavid said BRI-funded infrastructure projects, such as the Phnom Penh-Sihanoukville Expressway, align with Cambodia's goal of diversifying its economy by attracting industries and investments to special economic zones, boosting productivity and export capacity.

Similarly, the airport, another significant BRI project, directly contributes to Cambodia's objectives of expanding its tourism and logistics sectors under the Cambodian government's Pentagonal Strategy, the expert said.

Mengdavid said the BRI has also strengthened Cambodia's connectivity with Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and global markets, supporting the Pentagonal Strategy's vision of making Cambodia a competitive player in regional value chains.

"Through projects like railways, ports, and digital networks, the BRI fosters regional and global trade linkages, facilitating the free flow of goods, services, and capital," he said.

The BRI, together with the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and the Cambodia-China Free Trade Agreement, will help Cambodia achieve its ambitious goals of becoming an upper-middle-income country by 2030 and a high-income nation by 2050, he said.

The expert also pointed out that the BRI has also supported human capital development by providing training, technology transfer, and skill-building opportunities.

Looking ahead, Cambodia stands to gain from industrial diversification, establishment of special economic zones, and a more diversified economy, reducing reliance on traditional sectors like textiles, he said.

Aligning frameworks and complementing capabilities prioritize inclusivity, mutual respect and practical cooperation, which have been pivotal in the BRI's wide acceptance and growth, he said.

"Through its focus on strategic alignment and complementary strengths, the BRI promotes a shared vision of peaceful development, win-win cooperation and mutual prosperity," he said.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Liu Ning)