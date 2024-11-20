Xi calls for alignment of Belt and Road Initiative with Bolivia's 2025 development plan

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Bolivian President Luis Arce on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Nov. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday called on China and Bolivia to align Belt and Road Initiative with Bolivia's 2025 development plan.

Xi made the remarks when meeting Bolivian President Luis Arce on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Noting that China and Bolivia are good friends and good brothers, Xi said that bilateral relations have maintained a sound momentum of development in recent years.

The two sides have firmly supported each other on issues concerning their core interests and major concerns, and Belt and Road construction has yielded fruitful results, bringing tangible benefits to the two peoples, said Xi.

China supports Bolivia in independently exploring a development path suited to its national conditions, and is willing to take the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Bolivia next year as an opportunity to carry forward the traditional friendship, deepen strategic mutual trust, expand win-win cooperation and lead the China-Bolivia strategic partnership to a new level, he said.

Xi stressed that the two sides should strengthen exchanges between governments, legislatures and political parties as well as at local level, carry out in-depth exchanges on governance experience, and expand cooperation in infrastructure construction, plateau agriculture, green development and digital economy.

The two sides should also deepen coordination within multilateral mechanisms, including the United Nations, BRICS, to promote unity, self-improvement and common development among Global South countries, he said, adding that China supports the integration of Latin America and stands ready to work with Bolivia to strengthen the building of such mechanism as the China-CELAC (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) Forum.

Hailing the profound and brotherly friendship between Bolivia and China, Arce expressed gratitude to China for helping Bolivia in its fight against COVID-19 and its efforts to promote Bolivia's economic and social development.

China has made remarkable accomplishments in its modernization process under Xi's leadership, providing valuable experiences and guidance for the development of Bolivia and other countries, he added.

Congratulating Xi on the recent opening of the Chancay Port in Peru, Arce noted that Bolivia is willing to jointly celebrate the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with China next year, further deepen their strategic partnership and strengthen cooperation in such areas as infrastructure connectivity, so as to support Bolivia's national development and improve the well-being of its people.

Bolivia is ready to enhance cooperation with China in multilateral frameworks such as BRICS and the China-CELAC Forum, he said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Bolivian President Luis Arce on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Nov. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

