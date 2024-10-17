Home>>
China's trade with BRI countries reaches 15.21 trillion yuan in Q1-Q3
(China.org.cn) 08:26, October 17, 2024
In the first three quarters of this year, China's import and export with countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) reached 15.21 trillion yuan (US$2.14 trillion), an increase of 6.3% year on year, Lyu Daliang, spokesperson of the General Administration of Customs of China, said at a press conference Monday.
