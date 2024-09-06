Foreign trainees attend Belt and Road Training Program for Healthcare Excellence in Jiangsu
A Chinese doctor teaches foreign trainees under the Belt and Road Training Program for Healthcare Excellence to use endoscope at Jiangsu Province Hospital in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 4, 2024. The training program, lasting from Sept. 1 to 15, is attended by 45 trainees from 15 Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) partner countries with a main focus on first aid and digestive endoscopy. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
A Chinese doctor gives a lecture for foreign trainees of the Belt and Road Training Program for Healthcare Excellence at Jiangsu Province Hospital in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 4, 2024. The training program, lasting from Sept. 1 to 15, is attended by 45 trainees from 15 Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) partner countries with a main focus on first aid and digestive endoscopy. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
Foreign trainees under the Belt and Road Training Program for Healthcare Excellence attend a lesson at Jiangsu Province Hospital in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 4, 2024. The training program, lasting from Sept. 1 to 15, is attended by 45 trainees from 15 Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) partner countries with a main focus on first aid and digestive endoscopy. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
Foreign trainees under the Belt and Road Training Program for Healthcare Excellence learn bandage-fixing therapy at Jiangsu Province Hospital in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 4, 2024. The training program, lasting from Sept. 1 to 15, is attended by 45 trainees from 15 Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) partner countries with a main focus on first aid and digestive endoscopy. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
Foreign trainees under the Belt and Road Training Program for Healthcare Excellence learn to use endoscope at Jiangsu Province Hospital in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 4, 2024. The training program, lasting from Sept. 1 to 15, is attended by 45 trainees from 15 Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) partner countries with a main focus on first aid and digestive endoscopy. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
A Chinese doctor gives a lecture for foreign trainees under the Belt and Road Training Program for Healthcare Excellence at Jiangsu Province Hospital in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 4, 2024. The training program, lasting from Sept. 1 to 15, is attended by 45 trainees from 15 Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) partner countries with a main focus on first aid and digestive endoscopy. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
Foreign trainees under the Belt and Road Training Program for Healthcare Excellence attend a lesson at Jiangsu Province Hospital in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 4, 2024. The training program, lasting from Sept. 1 to 15, is attended by 45 trainees from 15 Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) partner countries with a main focus on first aid and digestive endoscopy. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
A Chinese doctor (C) teaches bandage-fixing therapy to foreign trainees under the Belt and Road Training Program for Healthcare Excellence at Jiangsu Province Hospital in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 4, 2024. The training program, lasting from Sept. 1 to 15, is attended by 45 trainees from 15 Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) partner countries with a main focus on first aid and digestive endoscopy. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
