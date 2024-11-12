Senior Chinese legislator visits Trinidad and Tobago

MEXICO CITY, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- Wu Weihua, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of China's National People's Congress (NPC), visited Trinidad and Tobago from Sunday to Monday at the invitation of the Caribbean country's parliament.

During his two-day visit, Wu met with Nigel de Freitas, president of the Senate, Speaker of the House of Representatives Brigid Annisette-George, and Foreign Minister Amery Browne.

China attaches importance to developing comprehensive cooperative partnership with Trinidad and Tobago, Wu said, voicing China's readiness to take the opportunity of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries to work with Trinidad and Tobago to consolidate political mutual trust, expand practical cooperation, strengthen people-to-people exchanges and lift bilateral relations to a new level.

The NPC also puts heavy emphasis on exchanges and cooperation with the parliament of Trinidad and Tobago and is willing to strengthen experience-sharing in governance, Wu added.

For their part, the leaders of the Caribbean country said the government and the parliament of Trinidad and Tobago cherish the traditional friendship with China and expressed satisfaction with the mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries, especially the fruitful results of Belt and Road cooperation.

Trinidad and Tobago will continue to uphold the one-China policy and make joint efforts with China to deepen bilateral friendly cooperation, they said.

The Chinese delegation headed by Wu also made a field trip to the Phoenix Park Industrial Estate, a BRI project jointly built by the two countries.

