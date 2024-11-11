Belt and Road cooperation between China, Peru benefits the world

The Annual Meeting on Pragmatic Cooperation within the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) Framework between Peru and China is held in Lima, Peru, Nov. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)

Over the years, the Belt and Road Initiative has promoted practical cooperation, and become an important driving force for the good of China and Peru, Latin America and the world at large.

LIMA, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- An annual meeting on practical cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) was held here in Peru's capital Friday, focusing on new opportunities available within the framework.

The event was jointly organized by the China Economic Information Service of Xinhua News Agency, Peru's Andina News Agency and the China Southern Power Grid Co., Ltd. Attendees had an in-depth discussion on bilateral cooperation under the BRI framework and future development.

Peru is one of the first Latin American countries to establish diplomatic relations and a comprehensive strategic partnership with the People's Republic of China. It is also the first Latin American country to sign a package of free trade agreements with China.

Since China and Peru signed the memorandum of understanding on BRI cooperation in 2019, bilateral cooperation has achieved fruitful results, with increasingly close collaboration in economy, trade, finance, culture and other fields.

Thanks to the cooperation, Peruvian alpaca dolls have enjoyed tremendous popularity in China, and Peruvian blueberries, grapes, avocados and other agricultural products are also widely welcomed by Chinese consumers.

China has been Peru's largest trading partner and largest export market for 10 consecutive years. The fruitful practical cooperation between the two countries embodies the common aspiration of the two peoples for joint development and shows bright prospects for future cooperation.

The booth of Warmpaca is pictured during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

Both China and Peru have a rich history and a splendid civilization, and the people of the two countries, though thousands of miles apart, share a strong friendship and similar ideas.

Peru is one of the Latin American countries where Chinese immigrants first arrived and settled in large numbers. In recent years, people-to-people and cultural exchanges between the two countries have become increasingly close, with more and more Chinese tourists visiting Peru. The Congress of Peru in May designated Feb. 1 as the "Peru-China Fraternity Day."

At present, BRI cooperation has entered a new stage of high-quality development, which will inject fresh impetus into the joint efforts by China, Latin America and other countries from the Global South toward modernization.

Take the Chancay Port project, a landmark project of the two countries' BRI cooperation, as an example. It will not only help Peru improve its shipping efficiency but also effectively promote the development of its science and technology and industrialization.

The project has created 1,300 direct jobs and about 8,000 indirect jobs for locals. After completion, the port will become a new maritime hub connecting Latin America and Asia.

Looking ahead, the two countries are expected to continue to join hands in exploring new opportunities within the BRI framework. The cooperation between China and Peru will contribute to mutual prosperity in both countries, Latin America, and the world at large.

