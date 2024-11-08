China Hour, China Audiovisual Month launched in Peru

Xinhua) 13:28, November 08, 2024

LIMA, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- The launch ceremony for Peru's China Hour TV program and China Audiovisual Month was held on Wednesday in Lima, the capital of Peru.

Guests from the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, China's National Radio and Television Administration, the Peruvian Congress, the Ministry of Education of Peru, and the Ministry of Transportation and Communications of Peru, along with business representatives from both countries, attended the event.

In a congratulatory message, Eduardo Salhuana Cavides, president of the Congress of Peru, emphasized that with joint efforts, cultural exchanges between China and Peru will yield even more fruitful results and play an active role in enhancing mutual understanding and promoting friendly relations between the two peoples.

Peruvian Congressman Segundo Quiroz Barboza expressed his eagerness for the China Hour to become a new highlight in the cultural exchange between the two countries, fostering Sino-Peruvian cultural exchanges and cooperation.

The launch of China Hour will bring dozens of high-quality Chinese audiovisual programs, including The Three-Body Problem, Minning Town, and The Tale of Rose, to the Peruvian audience.

The launch ceremony was guided by China's State Council Information Office and China's National Radio and Television Administration, and organized by the Publicity Department of the CPC Chongqing Municipal Committee, the Chongqing Radio and Television Bureau, and the Culture and Cultural Heritage Committee of Congress of Peru.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)