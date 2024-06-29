Chinese Premier meets with Peruvian president in Beijing

Xinhua) 09:21, June 29, 2024

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with Peruvian President Dina Ercilia Boluarte Zegarra, who is on a state visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, June 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

BEIJING, June 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang met with Peruvian President Dina Ercilia Boluarte Zegarra in Beijing on Friday.

Li said that since the establishment of the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Peru in 2013, the two sides have continuously deepened political mutual trust and expanded practical cooperation, setting a good example of unity, cooperation and common development between China and Latin American countries.

Noting that China attaches great importance to relations with Peru, Li said China is willing to work with Peru to follow the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, carry forward the traditional friendship, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, push the China-Peru comprehensive strategic partnership to a new level and bring more benefits to the two peoples.

China stands ready to further strengthen exchanges and dialogue with Peru at all levels, and continue to understand and support each other on issues concerning each other's core interests and major concerns, Li said.

Li said both sides should strengthen the synergy of development strategies, continue to expand trade and deepen cooperation in traditional areas such as mining, electricity, ports and infrastructure, under the guidance of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.

Li also called on the two sides to expand cooperation in emerging areas such as new energy, communications, digital economy, digital healthcare and artificial intelligence to ensure the steady implementation of major projects, and continue to deepen people-to-people and cultural cooperation and promote friendship between the two countries.

Li said China supports Peru in hosting this year's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting and is willing to strengthen communication and coordination with Peru in multilateral mechanisms such as the UN and APEC to make positive contributions to maintaining world peace and development, safeguarding the common interests of developing countries, and promoting the building a community with a shared future for humanity.

Hailing the friendship between the two peoples, Boluarte said the investment and cooperation of Chinese enterprises has effectively promoted Peru's economic and social development.

Peru actively participates in Belt and Road cooperation, welcomes more Chinese enterprises to invest in Peru, and is willing to further expand practical cooperation with China in infrastructure construction, new energy, green development, education and other fields, Boluarte said, adding that the Peruvian government is willing to provide a favorable environment for this.

Boluarte noted that Peru abides by the one-China principle, supports the Global Security Initiative and is willing to strengthen multilateral cooperation with China to jointly promote world peace and development.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with Peruvian President Dina Ercilia Boluarte Zegarra, who is on a state visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, June 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Wu Chaolan)