Peruvian president to visit China

Xinhua) 09:32, June 24, 2024

BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- President Dina Ercilia Boluarte Zegarra of the Republic of Peru will pay a state visit to China from June 25 to 29 at the invitation of President Xi Jinping, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced here on Monday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)