China's path of growth inspiring, Peru FM says

08:09, May 20, 2024 By Mo Jingxi ( China Daily

Javier Gonzalez-Olaechea Franco

China's relentless pursuit of high-quality development and comprehensive modernization across diverse domains stands as a source of inspiration for Peru, said the South American country's Foreign Minister Javier Gonzalez-Olaechea Franco.

"Particularly important are China's achievements in economic growth, poverty reduction, infrastructure development and technological innovation," Gonzalez-Olaechea told China Daily in a written interview.

The interview was initiated as the Peruvian foreign minister concluded a three-day visit to China at the end of last month, when he and Foreign Minister Wang Yi agreed to deepen cooperation in fields such as infrastructure construction, the digital economy, health and green development.

Gonzalez-Olaechea expressed great admiration for the achievements that China has made in infrastructure construction over the past few decades, saying that he finds it amazing that China can build a sea-crossing bridge in a very short period of time.

Gonzalez-Olaechea said that Peru appreciates the high level of the bilateral relationship, constituted by the comprehensive strategic partnership established in 2013 with China. "It has provided a solid basis for collaboration in various fields, including trade, investment, infrastructure development, cultural exchanges and people-to-people links, among many other realities," he said.

China is Peru's largest trading partner, its top destination for exports and the largest source of imports. Peru is China's fourth-largest trading partner in Latin America. Bilateral trade exceeded $37.6 billion in 2023, official statistics showed.

According to the Peruvian foreign minister, negotiations involving the upgrade of a free trade agreement between the two countries are expected to be completed within this year.

In addition, Chancay Port, one of the signature projects in Latin America under the Belt and Road Initiative, is to be inaugurated in November, he added. Once completed, it will shorten the travel time by sea between Latin America and Shanghai to less than 20 days. Located some 80 kilometers north of the Peruvian capital of Lima, Chancay Port is being built by Chinese contractors.

"The port project shows how the two countries can respond quickly with actions after discovering a good chance for cooperation," Gonzalez-Olaechea said, adding that the port is also a reflection of the China-Peru friendship.

As Peru will host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum this year, Gonzalez-Olaechea said his country is focusing on advancing regional economic cooperation and addressing the unprecedented challenges faced by the region.

"In order to reach consensus on economic cooperation in the midst of these turbulent and challenging times, my country will decisively promote a constructive and collaborative dialogue with APEC member economies, thereby adding more common goals with a clear focus on innovative and decisive solutions that benefit all stakeholders," he said.

Gonzalez-Olaechea said that Peru supports the China-proposed concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind, which advocates open and inclusive development.

It is expected that China and Peru will work together to deal with global challenges and advocate multipolarization, he said.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)