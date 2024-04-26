Peru's foreign minister to visit China

Xinhua) 16:16, April 26, 2024

BEIJING, April 26 (Xinhua) -- Minister of Foreign Affairs of Peru Javier Gonzalez-Olaechea Franco will visit China from April 28 to 30, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced on Friday.

The visit is at the invitation of member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi, Wang said.

