China's top diplomat holds talks with Peru's foreign minister

Xinhua) 08:39, April 30, 2024

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, holds talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Peru Javier Gonzalez-Olaechea Franco in Beijing, capital of China, April 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

BEIJING, April 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Peru Javier Gonzalez-Olaechea Franco in Beijing on Monday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, noted that China and Peru are good friends and partners who trust each other sincerely.

China stands ready to work with Peru to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, carry forward the traditional friendship, promote high-quality and mutually beneficial cooperation with a high level of political mutual trust, and push the China-Peru comprehensive strategic partnership to a new level, Wang said.

China is willing to strengthen development-strategy synergy with Peru, complete negotiations on upgrading the China-Peru free trade agreement as soon as possible, expand practical cooperation in various fields, and aid Peru's industrialization process, he said.

China supports Peru in its hosting of this year's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting, Wang added.

Gonzalez-Olaechea said Peru appreciates that China has always stood on the side of peace and upheld fairness and justice.

Peru supports the China-proposed concept of a community with a shared future for humanity, and welcomes the three global initiatives that China advocates, as well as an equal and orderly multi-polar world and inclusive economic globalization that benefits all, Gonzalez-Olaechea said.

He noted that Peru adheres firmly to the one-China principle. It is willing to enhance solidarity and mutual trust with China, expand practical cooperation and work for more results in bilateral relations, he added.

The two sides agreed to deepen cooperation in fields such as infrastructure construction, digital economy, health, and green development.

They also exchanged views on international and regional issues of common concern.

