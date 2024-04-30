Chinese vice president meets with Peru's foreign minister

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Peru Javier Gonzalez-Olaechea Franco in Beijing, capital of China, April 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

BEIJING, April 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Peru Javier Gonzalez-Olaechea Franco in Beijing on Monday.

China is willing to work with Peru to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, maintain the momentum of high-level exchanges, strengthen the synergy of development strategies, fully tap cooperation potential, pursue high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and push for new progress in China-Peru relations, Han said.

China supports Peru in its hosting of this year's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting, Han said.

Noting that bilateral cooperation has a solid foundation and broad prospects, Gonzalez-Olaechea said that Peru abides by the one-China principle, and is willing to maintain close, high-level exchanges with China and deepen practical cooperation in various fields to push bilateral ties to a new high.

