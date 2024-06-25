China-Peru ties rooted in common aspirations

Editor's note: Peruvian President Dina Boluarte Zegarra will kick off a five-day state visit to China on Tuesday, her first visit to the country since taking office in 2022. On the day of her arrival, China Daily is publishing her signed article, in which the president speaks highly of the Peru-China relationship and expresses her wish to strengthen cooperation in various fields to create a brighter future for the two countries.

Peru and China have cultivated a robust and deep friendship over many years, founded on mutual trust, respect, and unwavering solidarity. Our comprehensive strategic partnership continues to strengthen and constitutes the resilient framework deeply rooted in the hearts of our peoples who share ancient civilizations and a unique wealth of biodiversity. Through good and bad times, we have stood together, sharing both triumphs and challenges, embodying the true essence of a firm friendship, even though separated by sea and land. Rooted in shared understanding and common aspirations, our special relationship has transcended our distant borders, making Peru and China not only good partners but also trusted friends.

Our historical ties are deep, spanning centuries of social, cultural, and economic exchanges. Chinese ancestors migrated to Peru, fostering connections and cooperation, and blending their culture with ours, which has endured over time and can be widely felt today in all cities of Peru.

Peru's strategic location has historically facilitated trade and cultural interactions between China and South America, contributing to the development and prosperity of both regions. With the upcoming inauguration of the only deep-water megaport in South America in the fishing city of Chancay, which is being built by the Chinese-Peruvian company COSCO Shipping and the mining company Volcan, maritime connectivity and logistics with China and other Asia-Pacific countries will be profoundly modified. We even hope that this port will be the beginning of the construction of a technological and industrial development hub, following the example of the city of Shenzhen, for which I call on Chinese companies to be our partners in this great project.

In the modern era, our partnership is expressed in various initiatives, including the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the high-level political dialogue, the free trade agreement, the economic cooperation dialogue, and of course the Peru-China comprehensive strategic partnership. These and many other initiatives aim to deepen political-diplomatic dialogue, promote economic development, increase bilateral trade, and foster practical cooperation in various sectors. As we embark on a new era of collaboration, we are committed to taking our bilateral relationship to new heights, fostering integration and mutual prosperity.

I sincerely extend an invitation to President Xi Jinping to visit Peru, hoping the possible reciprocal visits this year will be a new historic moment in strengthening our bilateral relations, injecting new momentum into our cooperation and mutual trust. My visit is paving the way for greater investment and cooperation in key sectors, benefiting both nations and peoples. We express our gratitude to President Xi and the Chinese government for their kind invitation. I sincerely hope President Xi can visit Peru in November to inaugurate the megaport of Chancay together, which will represent a new chapter in our mutual friendship and cooperation, a year after our first key meeting in San Francisco, during APEC 2023.

The updated version of our cooperation promises a brighter future for Peru and China. Through joint efforts, we have identified priority areas that include infrastructure development, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, industrialization, clean energies, trade facilitation, e-commerce, and deepening people-to-people relations, including in culture, education, and tourism. All this without discounting our firm commitment of Peru and China to fight climate change, preserve biodiversity, and achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

My visit to China presents a valuable opportunity to learn from China's experiences and knowledge, which in a few decades have made it the world's second-largest power. Currently, China is our main trading partner and one of the largest investors in my country. We hope that more Chinese citizens will visit Peru, appreciate the friendship of the Peruvian people, and learn about ancient Andean cultures, including the Inca civilization. Therefore, I call for one or more Chinese flag airlines to establish a direct route to Lima, the capital of Peru, where I will inaugurate in December the most modern airport in Latin America.

Since I took office, my government has been dedicated to advancing a comprehensive agenda to improve governance and promote inclusive and sustainable economic development and growth. Our priorities include promoting investment, fostering technology, science, and innovation, and improving economic resilience. We are committed to creating a favorable environment for business and foreign investment, especially including Chinese projects and initiatives in Peru, ensuring their success and contribution to our shared prosperity. The conclusion of the update of the current free trade agreement is another key link in our strengthened cooperation.

I would like to conclude by pointing out that Peru shares with China the vision of an international order based on international law, multilateralism, free trade, the peaceful resolution of disputes, and a world that is peaceful, safe, and stable. Together, we are committed to building a brighter future not only for our nations but for all humanity. Warm regards to all the Chinese people.

The author is president of the Republic of Peru. The views don't necessarily reflect those of China Daily.

