China ready to deepen win-win cooperation with Peru: Chinese FM

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Peruvian Foreign Minister Elmer Schialer Salcedo on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, Sept. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

NEW YORK, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here Friday China is ready to work with Peru to implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state, and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during talks with Peruvian Foreign Minister Elmer Schialer Salcedo on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

China-Peru relations have long been at the forefront of China-Latin America relations, he said, adding that China values its relations with Peru.

Wang also said that the Chinese side firmly supports Peru as the host of the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in November.

He called on both sides to strengthen coordination and cooperation in international and regional affairs and take China-Peru relations to a new level in the new era.

For his part, Schialer said Peruvian companies are optimistic about the Chinese market, and look forward to strengthening cooperation with China.

He added that his country welcomes more investment by Chinese businesses in Peru.

