Belt and Road meeting in Peru eyes new opportunities

Xinhua) 10:05, November 11, 2024

LIMA, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- An annual meeting on pragmatic cooperation within the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) was held on Friday, focusing on new opportunities available under the framework.

The event attracted over 100 guests, notably officials and representatives from government, businesses, media, and think tanks from China and Peru.

At the opening ceremony, Angel Manuel Manero Campos, Peru's minister of Agrarian Development and Irrigation, said that investment and technology from China would bring a "huge technological revolution" to Peru and promote the development of germplasm improvement, bioplastics and animal feed, stimulate Peru's agricultural production potential and increase agricultural exports.

Victor Arroyo, general director of Policies and Regulation in Multimodal Transport, said Peru is exploring advanced technology projects such as artificial intelligence and electric vehicles, thanks to China's support.

He added the Chancay Port project, as a landmark project by the two countries to jointly build the Belt and Road, has not only improved Peru's logistics efficiency, but also opened up new opportunities for the country's cooperative ties with Asia and even the world. Peru and China share a vision of innovation, growth and mutual benefits.

Gonzalo Gutierrez Reinel, secretary general of the Andean Community, depicted China as an important export destination for the four Andean countries of Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Bolivia.

He said diversified trade, technology sharing in areas such as renewable energy, and investment in emerging fields are opening new doors for cooperation between the two sides.

The annual meeting will create new cooperation opportunities, bolster social-economic benefits and improve people's lives, he added.

Felix Paz Quiroz, general director of the Peruvian news agency Andina, said the annual meeting highlighted the economic cooperation between Peruvian and Chinese enterprises under the BRI framework.

The Chancay Port project would achieve modernization while protecting the environment, Quiroz said, adding his confidence that practical collaboration between Peru and China will create a new future for both.

Jorge Chain, general manager of the Peru-China Chamber of Commerce, highlighted that China has long been Peru's main trading partner. He said the free trade agreement between the two countries has benefited Peru, while the Chancay Port project, under the BRI framework, is an example of "beneficial and mutually advantageous cooperation."

Walter Sciutto, general manager of Pluz Energia Peru S.A.A., a subsidiary of China Southern Power Grid Company Ltd., said that the two countries have deepened their Belt and Road cooperation on infrastructure and energy.

He expressed confidence that bilateral collaboration will not only improve electric services in Peru but also boost the country's economic development.

A series of pragmatic results were achieved at the meeting, including the release of a think tank report "Jointly Promoting High-Quality Development and Building an Asia-Pacific Community with a Shared Future."

The new Spanish-language version of the Belt and Road Portal, an official site in Spanish for the BRI, was launched at the meeting, where the Latin America Liaison Office of the Belt and Road Economic Information Association was also officially inaugurated.

The event, jointly organized by the China Economic Information Service of Xinhua News Agency and Peru's Andina News Agency, was co-organized by the China Southern Power Grid Co., Ltd.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)